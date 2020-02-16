|
GAFFNEY, SC- Randall Ray Hyatt, 78, of Gaffney, SC died Friday, February 14, 2020 at Spartanburg Regional Hospice Home. Born March 15, 1941 in Spartanburg, SC, he was the son of the late Charles and Florene Harris Hyatt.
A U. S. Army veteran, Mr. Hyatt served during the Cuban Missile Crisis. Randall was a lifetime employee of the Spartanburg Herald-Journal and The Gaffney Ledger, and later worked with Progressive Screens in Gaffney. He attended Grace Baptist Church of Gaffney. He was a member of Mid-Carolina Cushman Club, a Shriner, and a Mason. He enjoyed many hours of tinkering and working on his Cushmans.
Survivors include his loving wife of 35 years, Patricia Ann Hopson Hyatt; daughter, Michelle Hyatt of Spartanburg, SC; son, Kendall Hyatt (Tami) of Moore, SC; stepdaughters, Teresa Henson (Newt) of Kings Mountain, NC and Diane Cloninger (Greg) of Lawndale, NC; stepson, Steven Whitaker (Wendy) of Blacksburg, SC; 13 grandchildren and three great grandchildren; and a brother, Keith Hyatt (Bonnie) of Roebuck, SC. Along with his parents, he was also predeceased by a son, Kip Hyatt and a brother, Wayne Hyatt.
A Memorial service will be at 3:00 PM Sunday, February 16, 2020 at Floyd's Greenlawn Chapel, 2075 East Main Street, Spartanburg, SC 29307, conducted by The Rev. Allen Peeler.
The family will be at the home of Kendall and Tami Hyatt.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The , 950 West Faris Road, Greenville, SC 29605.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Feb. 16, 2020