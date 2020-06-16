Randall W. Blake
COWPENS, SC- Randall Wilson Blake "Febby", 74, of Cowpens, SC, died Monday, June 15, 2020, at Spartanburg Medical Center. Born March 24, 1946, in Spartanburg, SC, he was the son of the late Willie and Lenease Atkins Blake. He worked as a carpenter, long-haul truck driver and in the Dye Room at Phillips Fibers.
Survivors include his wife of 41 years, Sondra Webb Blake; children, Randy Blake and Lynn Easler; two grandchildren; one great-grandson; brother, Eddie Blake; and special in-laws, Janet and Robert Bryant. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his brothers, Steve Blake and Larry Blake.
Private services will be conducted at a later date.
An online guest register is available at www.floydmortuary.com
Floyd's North Church Street Chapel




Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Jun. 16, 2020.
