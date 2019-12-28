Home

Stribling Funeral Home
118 W. Main St.
Duncan, SC 29334
(864)439-5645
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Service
Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019
2:00 PM
Randall Wayne Giles Obituary
REIDVILLE, SC- Randall Wayne Giles, 60, went to his heavenly home on Wednesday, December 25, 2019. He was the son of Aaron Wade Giles and the late Louise Wyatt Thrift and the husband of Deborah Dunmoyer Giles. He was a veteran of the US Army Reserves.
He is survived by a daughter Brandi Weathers (Cody) and a son Austin Giles (Jill); three sisters, Shelia Thompson (Dennis), Debbie Hamilton (Don), and Sharon Burnett; two grandchildren Kyleigh and Walker Weathers.
The family will receive friends at 1PM until 2PM Sunday, December 29, 2019 at Stribing Funeral Home Chapel, with the service immediately following at 2PM.
The family is at their respective homes.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Hospice House of Spartanburg at 686 Jeff Davis Drive, Spartanburg, SC 29302.
Stribling Funeral Home, Duncan, SC
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Dec. 28, 2019
