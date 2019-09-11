|
PAULINE, SC- Randolph "Randy" Bowen Bradford, 97, of Pauline, SC died Sunday, September 8, 2019 at his home. Born November 14, 1921, in Columbia, SC he was the son of the late Tutt Sloan and Zula Bowen Bradford and husband of the late Jonelle "Jo" Shands Bradford.
A U. S. Army Air Forces Sergeant, World War II veteran, Mr. Bradford, was a graduate of Spartanburg High School (1938), Spartanburg Methodist College (1940), Wofford College 1942 receiving a BS Degree, and Winona International School of Photography. He was the editor of the BSU Banner (Wofford, Converse, and Spartanburg Methodist College which received 1st place in SC college journalism competition.)
Mr. Bradford was First President/co-founder SC Professional Photographers Association, Chairman of Board SC Professional Photographers Association, President Southeastern Professional Photographers Association, Chairman of Board Southeastern Professional Photographers Association, Photographic Exhibition Chairman(SEPPA) 1975-1987, SC Portrait Representative to Council of Professional Photographers of America 1969-1995, Juror for photographic competitions in all SE states and member of Photographic Exhibitions Committee for Professional Photographers of America (1986-1988).
Mr. Bradford's employment included Staff Photographer/Reporter Spartanburg Herald-Journal (1941-1943), Aerial Photographer, Army Air Forces (1943-1946), Chief Photographer Spartanburg Herald-Journal (1946- 1949), organized, President and General Manger B & B Studio (1949-1962), organized and owner Bradford Photography (1962-1991), Executive Director Southeastern Photographers Association (1985-1997), and Executive Director American Society of Photographers (1987-1997). He was a former member of the Spartanburg Lions Club, Spartanburg Sertoma Club, Alumni Council, Spartanburg Methodist College, Spartanburg Chamber of Commerce and Sales and Marketing Club. Mr. Bradford was awarded the Photographic Craftsman, Professional Photographers of American 1979, Fellow of Photography, SC Professional Photographers Association 1980, National Award, SC Professional Photographers Association 1963, National Award, SC Professional Photographers Association 1977, National Award, American Society of Photographers 1997, Honorary Master of Photography, Professional Photographers of American 1989, and Honorary Associate of American Society of Photographers 1997.
Mr. Bradford was a member of First Baptist Spartanburg where he was an ordained Deacon, teacher/Department Director for the Youth Department for 20 years, Associate Director of Church Training for two years, Director of televised worship services over WSPA-TV for six years, and retired teacher of Adult Sunday School.
Survivors include his children, Dr. William R. Bradford of Louisville, KY, C. Bertram Bradford of Pauline, SC, J. Sloan Bradford (Shannon) of Spartanburg, SC, and Lisa B. Hewitt (Steve) of Winter Garden, FL; grandchildren, Sloan B. Bradford, Ashley Bradford, Megan Bradford, Brad Hewitt, Michael Hewitt, Brown Bradford, Brennan Bradford, Anna Grace Bradford, Lindsay Bradford, and Lori Bradford; and great-grandchildren, Alaina Grace Abarotin, Olivia Sloane Bradford, Posy Sunshine Bradford, Fisher Lee Abarotin, Hazel Claire Bradford, and Lyra Terese Hewitt. In addition to his parents and wife, he was predeceased by siblings, Zula Lee Wood, Dorothy McGee, Sara Weiss, and Tutt S. Bradford.
Visitation will be 6:00-8:00 PM Thursday, September 12, 2019, at Floyd's Greenlawn Chapel, 2075 E. Main St., Spartanburg, SC 29307. Funeral services will be conducted at 11:00 AM Friday, September 13, 2019 at Davis Chapel First Baptist Spartanburg, 250 E. Main St., Spartanburg, SC 29306, by The Rev. Dr. Donald J. Wilton, The Rev. Robert C. Morgan, and The Rev. Bob Neely. Burial will be private.
The family will be at the home of Sloan Bradford, Edisto Dr., Spartanburg, SC.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Mobile Meals Service, PO Box 461, Spartanburg, SC 29304; Spartanburg Regional Hospice Home, 686 Jeff Davis Drive, Spartanburg, SC 29303; or The Engcouraging Word Ministry c/o First Baptist Church Spartanburg, PO Box 2110, Spartanburg, SC 29304.
