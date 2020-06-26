Randy Marvin Glenn, 68, husband to Martha Cox Glenn, of Duncan. Passed away at his home on Thursday, April 2, 2020.
Memorial Service to be held on Saturday, June 27th at 2:00 PM at Living Waters Funeral Home and Crematory, 529 Spartanburg Hwy. S. Lyman, SC 29365.
Living Waters Funeral Home
Lyman
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Jun. 26, 2020.