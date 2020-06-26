Randolph "Randy" Glenn
Randy Marvin Glenn, 68, husband to Martha Cox Glenn, of Duncan. Passed away at his home on Thursday, April 2, 2020.
Memorial Service to be held on Saturday, June 27th at 2:00 PM at Living Waters Funeral Home and Crematory, 529 Spartanburg Hwy. S. Lyman, SC 29365.
Living Waters Funeral Home
Lyman

Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Jun. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
27
Memorial service
02:00 PM
Living Waters Funeral Home & Crematory
Funeral services provided by
Living Waters Funeral Home & Crematory
529 Spartanburg Hwy. S.
Lyman, SC 29365
(864)439-7141
