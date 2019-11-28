|
|
GAFFNEY, SC- Randy George Swofford, 63, husband of Tessa Martin Swofford passed away Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at Spartanburg Medical Center, Mary Black Campus.
Born September 28, 1956 in Spartanburg, he was a son of the late William Bryson "Mutt" Swofford and Melvina Newton Swofford. He was a truck driver/ Barn Manager with LeMaster Livestock for 45 plus years and a member of Chesnee First Baptist Church.
Surviving in addition to his wife is his daughter Stacey Swofford of Gaffney; sons, Brandon Swofford and wife Erica of Chesnee, Brantley Swofford of Gaffney, Jamie Swofford of Boiling Springs; sisters, Patsy Spencer of Rutherfordton, Flecia McCraw of Gaffney; grandchildren, Bryson Swofford, Angel Swofford, Cheyenne Swofford and loved by numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by two brothers, Ronnie Swofford Sr. and Gene Swofford.
That family will receive friends Saturday, November 30, 2019 from 11:00 a.m. until 12:45 p.m. at Chesnee First Baptist Church. Funeral services will follow at 1:00 p.m. at the church with Dr. Gary J. Grogan officiating. Burial will follow in Springhill Memorial Gardens.
The family would like to express a special thank you to Betsey Collins Scruggs for all her love and care shown to Randy during his illness.
Flowers are accepted or memorials may be made to Chesnee First Baptist Church, 211 S. Kentucky Ave. Chesnee, SC 29323.
Online condolences may be expressed by visiting www.harrisnadeaumortuary.com
Harris-Nadeau Mortuary
Chesnee, SC
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Nov. 28, 2019