SPARTANBURG, SC- Jerry Randall "Randy" George, 42, of Spartanburg, SC, died Wednesday, March 11, 2020, at Spartanburg Medical Center. Born August 23, 1977, in Greenville, SC, he was the son of Beverly Juanita Fortenberry Cooley of Spartanburg and the late Jerry George.
A graduate of Dorman High School, Randy attended Spartanburg Community College and was an independent horticultural contractor.
In addition to his mother, survivors include his sisters, Denise Cockill, Sharon George, and Rhonda Hampton; half-siblings, Joe George, Jenny George, and Brad George; seven nieces and nephews; and six great-nieces and great-nephews. He was predeceased by his father and half-brother, Kevin George.
Visitation will be 1:00-1:45 PM Monday, March 16, 2020, at Floyd's North Church Street Chapel, 235 N. Church St., Spartanburg, SC 29306, with funeral services following at 2:00 PM. Burial will be in Westwood Memorial Gardens, 6101 Reidville Rd., Moore, SC 29369.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Mar. 14, 2020