Home

POWERED BY

Services
Floyd's North Church Street Chapel
235 North Church Street
Spartanburg, SC 29306
(864) 582-5451
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 16, 2020
1:00 PM - 1:45 PM
Floyd's North Church Street Chapel
235 North Church Street
Spartanburg, SC 29306
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 16, 2020
2:00 PM
Floyd's North Church Street Chapel
235 North Church Street
Spartanburg, SC 29306
View Map

Randy George


1977 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Randy George Obituary
SPARTANBURG, SC- Jerry Randall "Randy" George, 42, of Spartanburg, SC, died Wednesday, March 11, 2020, at Spartanburg Medical Center. Born August 23, 1977, in Greenville, SC, he was the son of Beverly Juanita Fortenberry Cooley of Spartanburg and the late Jerry George.
A graduate of Dorman High School, Randy attended Spartanburg Community College and was an independent horticultural contractor.
In addition to his mother, survivors include his sisters, Denise Cockill, Sharon George, and Rhonda Hampton; half-siblings, Joe George, Jenny George, and Brad George; seven nieces and nephews; and six great-nieces and great-nephews. He was predeceased by his father and half-brother, Kevin George.
Visitation will be 1:00-1:45 PM Monday, March 16, 2020, at Floyd's North Church Street Chapel, 235 N. Church St., Spartanburg, SC 29306, with funeral services following at 2:00 PM. Burial will be in Westwood Memorial Gardens, 6101 Reidville Rd., Moore, SC 29369.
An online guest register is available at www.floydmortuary.com
Floyd's North Church Street Chapel
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Mar. 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Randy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Floyd's North Church Street Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -