LYMAN- Randy Lamont Long, 44, husband of Tracey Kimbrell Long, of Lyman, passed away on Saturday, August 1, 2020. Born in Spartanburg, he was the son of Kevin Johnson and the late Alberta Long.

Randy loved the Lord, his church, Prayer Baptist, fishing, cutting grass and music. He also loved spending time with his family.

In addition to his wife Randy is survived by his children, Ciera Long; Albrey Gossett; Karisma Long; Ryan Gossett and Brittney Gossett; grandchildren, Acelynn Long; Jaynelle Gossett; Maliea Gossett; Averiee Gossett; god children, Tyrell and Makiah Fox; brothers, Terry Long and Tyshee Man; paternal grandmother, Willa Mae Johnson and many other nieces, nephews, cousins, family and friends.

Visitation will be held on Monday, August 10, 2020 from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Living Waters Funeral Home and Crematory. Services will be held on Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at 2:00 PM at Living Waters Funeral Home 529 Spartanburg Hwy. S. Lyman, SC with interment to follow at Sunset Memorial Park, 1955 Cannon Campground Rd. Spartanburg, 29307.

Living Waters Funeral Home

Lyman



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store