Mr. Randy "Red" Sims entered into eternal rest on Sunday, June 9, 2019 at his home.
A native of Spartanburg County, he was the son of the late Chester Sims and Alzona Epps. He was predeceased by all of his siblings and he served our country in the United States Marine Corps.
Left to cherish fond and loving memories are his significant other, Deborah Hamler of Spartanburg, SC, and host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives, and friends.
The family is at his cousin home, Sandra Epps, 624 Crescent Ave., Spartanburg, SC.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on June 14, 2019