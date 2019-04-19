Home

Forest Hill Funeral Home
6995 Highway 101
Woodruff, SC 29388
(864) 476-9898
Memorial service
Saturday, Apr. 20, 2019
4:00 PM
Forest Hills Funeral Home
Woodruff, SC
SPARTANBURG- Randy James Wilson, age 54, of 391 Blanchard Road went home to be with the Lord on April 16, 2019 at his home with his loving wife by his side.
He was the son of the late Howard (Shirley) Berrong and Roy (Pat) Wilson.
Surviving in addition to his wife are two daughters, Jammie (Wayne) Gregory of Woodruff and Brandi (Richard) Blackburn of Spartanburg; one son, Randall (Hydie) Wilson of Roebuck; four sisters, Melissa (Tracy) Triplett of Roebuck, Tonia Mahaffey of Woodruff, Janice Wilson of Union and Deann Wilson of Michigan and four grandsons. He had a very best furry friend "Airbud" who would not leave his side.
Memorial services will be held at 4:00 PM on Saturday, April 20, 2019 at Forest Hills Funeral Home in Woodruff, officiated by Pastor Paul Smith.
The family is at their respective homes.
www.foresthillsfuneralhome.net
Forest Hills Funeral Home
Woodruff, SC 29388
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Apr. 19, 2019
