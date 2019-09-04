|
INMAN, SC- Ravenel "Buddy" H. Berry, III, 62, of 12 D Street, Inman, SC, passed away Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at Spartanburg Regional Medical Center. Buddy had a kind heart and a gentle spirit.
Buddy was born in Great Lakes, IL on March 10, 1957, a son of Sue (Johnson) Berry, of Inman and the late Ravenel "Lucky" H Berry, Jr. He was employed as an electrician at Brock Electric.
In addition to his mother he is also survived by a sister, Susan B Glow (Rick) of Spartanburg; a brother, Charles "Chuck" K Berry of Inman; two nieces, Amber Tooke and Peyton Gary and one nephew, Kyle Tooke, all of Spartanburg
The family will receive friends Friday, September 6, 2019 from 11:00 AM - 12:00 Noon at Seawright Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the .
