Home

POWERED BY

Services
Seawright Funeral Home
26 E. Main Street
Inman, SC 29349
(864) 472-6836
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Seawright Funeral Home
26 E. Main Street
Inman, SC 29349
Resources
More Obituaries for Ravenel Berry
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ravenel H. "Buddy" Berry III


1957 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ravenel H. "Buddy" Berry III Obituary
INMAN, SC- Ravenel "Buddy" H. Berry, III, 62, of 12 D Street, Inman, SC, passed away Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at Spartanburg Regional Medical Center. Buddy had a kind heart and a gentle spirit.
Buddy was born in Great Lakes, IL on March 10, 1957, a son of Sue (Johnson) Berry, of Inman and the late Ravenel "Lucky" H Berry, Jr. He was employed as an electrician at Brock Electric.
In addition to his mother he is also survived by a sister, Susan B Glow (Rick) of Spartanburg; a brother, Charles "Chuck" K Berry of Inman; two nieces, Amber Tooke and Peyton Gary and one nephew, Kyle Tooke, all of Spartanburg
The family will receive friends Friday, September 6, 2019 from 11:00 AM - 12:00 Noon at Seawright Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the .
Seawright Funeral Home & Crematory
www.seawright-funeralhome.com
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Sept. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ravenel's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Seawright Funeral Home
Download Now