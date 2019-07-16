|
LANDRUM- William Ray Champion, 87, of Landrum passed away on July 15, 2019. He was the son of the late John and Georgia Denton Champion and husband of Sue McCraw Champion.
He was a member of Morgan Chapel Baptist Church and served in the US Navy. He was retired from Landrum Mills and was a member of Landrum Masonic Lodge #278.
He is survived by his wife, Sue Champion; three sons Ronnie Champion, Donald Champion (Tracy) and Jimmy Champion (Lisa); two step sons Roger Putnam and Ray Putnam; 12 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren.
He was predeceased by his first wife Betsy Burns Champion; a son Dennis Champion; a step daughter Roxann Queen; a daughter in law, Pam Champion; and a step grandson Jacob Sims.
The family will receive friends from 10:00-11:00am Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at Petty Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow at 11:00am in the funeral home chapel conducted by Rev. Gene Pace and Rev. Curtis Jones. Burial will be in Evergreen Memorial Gardens.
The family is at the home.
Memorials may be made to Spartanburg Regional Foundation, Restorative Care Patient Independence Fund, P.O. Box 2624, Spartanburg, SC 29304-2624.
