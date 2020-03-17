Home

Seawright Funeral Home
26 E. Main Street
Inman, SC 29349
(864) 472-6836

Ray Creed Johnson

Ray Creed Johnson Obituary
SPARTANBURG, SC- Ray Creed Johnson, 80, of Spartanburg, SC, passed away Sunday, March 15, 2020 at the Regional Hospice Home in Spartanburg.
Ray was born in Inman, S.C. on September 24, 1939, a son of the late Exie Alta (Prewette) Johnson and John Benjamin Johnson, Sr. and was the husband of Barbara Jane Timmons.
A Memorial Service will be held at 2:00 PM on Wednesday, March 18th at Seawright Funeral Chapel in Inman, SC . The family will receive friends at the funeral home immediately following the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Mobile Meals, 419 East Main Street, Spartanburg, SC 29302 or SC Chapter, PO Box 3128, Spartanburg, SC 29304. The family is at the residence.
Seawright Funeral Home & Crematory
www.seawright-funeralhome.com
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Mar. 17, 2020
