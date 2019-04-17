Home

The J. F. Floyd Mortuary, Crematory & Cemeteries
235 North Church Street
Spartanburg, SC 29306
(864) 582-5451
Thursday, Apr. 18, 2019
1:00 PM
Greenlawn Memorial Gardens Mausoleum Complex
1300 Fernwood-Glendale Rd.
Spartanburg, SC
View Map
SPARTANBURG, SC- Ray D. Caldwell, 98, of Spartanburg, SC, died Monday, April 15, 2019, at his home. Born February 28, 1921, in Whitney, SC, he was one of eight children born to the late John and Arlie Caldwell of the Whitney community. A U. S. Navy veteran, he retired from Wakefield Buick and was a member of Temple Methodist Church.
Ray was the loving husband of Lois Greer Caldwell for 73 years. In addition to his wife, survivors include two sons, Len (Wanda) of Boiling Springs, SC and Jody (Dee Dee) of Inman, SC; four grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and one sister, Audrey Gowan.
A cryptside service will be conducted at 1:00 PM Thursday, April 18, 2019, in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens Mausoleum Complex, 1300 Fernwood-Glendale Rd., Spartanburg, SC 29307, by The Rev. Rex Keaton. Visitation will follow at the cryptside.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Mobile Meals Service, PO Box 461, Spartanburg, SC 29304.
The family would like to express sincere thanks to all involved in Ray's care from MSA Hospice, a wonderful caregiver, Shirley Willis, a loving niece, Vicki Cleary, and two devoted friends, Gary and Edith Bailey.
The family is at the home.
An online guest register is available at www.floydmortuary.com
Floyd's North Church Street Chapel
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Apr. 17, 2019
