|
|
INMAN- Ray Dean DeWeese, 78, of 9 Van Patton Street Inman, passed away Wednesday, October 16th, at Spartanburg Regional Medical Center.
Funeral service will be held 11:00 AM on Saturday, October 19th at Seawright Funeral Home. The family will receive friends following the service.
Private interment will be in Inman First Baptist Church Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Steps To Hope, 60 Ward Street Columbus, NC 28722.
Seawright Funeral Home and Crematory
Inman
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Oct. 17, 2019