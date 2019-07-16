|
|
SPARTANBURG, SC- Ray Leon Childers, 94, of Spartanburg, SC, died peacefully in his sleep at his home on Sunday, July 14, 2019. Born February 27, 1925, in Greer, SC, he was the son of the late Henry Beacham Childers and Mary Ellen Norman Childers.
A U. S. Navy veteran of World War II, Ray served in both theaters of war and survived being sunk once and also survived another attack which earned him a Presidential Citation for holding off a kamikaze attack until help could arrive to rescue his damaged ship.
He was an avid golfer and a longtime member of Spartanburg Country Club. Ray loved to hunt and fish and enjoyed spending time with family and friends. He retired from Texize/Intex Industrial Chemicals after 30 years of service and ran a successful professional cleaning business for years after his retirement.
A longtime member of First Baptist Church Spartanburg, Ray was also a member of the Early Fellowship Sunday School Class and Young at Heart.
Surviving are his wife of 71 years, Molene Lamm Childers; his daughter, Cathie Childers Cheatham; a granddaughter and her husband, Caroline and Curtis Hood; and great-granddaughter, Lillian Grace Hood. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by an infant son, Ray Leon Childers, Jr.; and three sisters, Nora Childers West, Thalia Childers Gowan, and Mary Doyle Childers Cheek.
Visitation will be 9:30-10:30 AM Wednesday, July 17, 2019, at Floyd's Greenlawn Chapel, 2075 E. Main St., Spartanburg, SC 29307, with funeral services following at 11:00 AM, conducted by The Rev. Robert C. Morgan. Burial will be in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens, 1300 Fernwood-Glendale Rd., Spartanburg, SC 29307.
Honorary escort will be members of the Early Fellowship Sunday School Class.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Mobile Meals Service, PO Box 461, Spartanburg, SC 29304; or Spartanburg First Baptist Church Building Fund, 250 East Main Street, Spartanburg, SC 29306.
An online guest register is available at www.floydmortuary.com
Floyd's Greenlawn Chapel
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on July 16, 2019