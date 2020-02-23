|
SPARTANBURG, SC- Ray Lindsey Edwards, 95, of Spartanburg, SC, died Thursday, February 20, 2020, at Summit Hills Retirement Community. Born December 7, 1924, in Spartanburg County, SC, he was the son of the late Thomas Cleveland Edwards, a farmer and cotton mill worker and Phamie Jackson Edwards, who was half Edisto Indian. He was the youngest of eight children (six girls and two boys).
A U. S. Air Force veteran of World War II, Mr. Edwards worked for a year after high school and joined the Army Air Corps in 1943, along with many young men of his day. He was sent to the University of Pittsburgh while being trained as a pilot. His entire class was "washed out" as the Army decided they had enough pilots. Instead, they needed gunners! He ended up as a tail gunner in a B24 Liberator. Ray flew 23 missions out of Rackheath RAF Base in England with the 8th AF and was a lifetime member of VFW Post 9539.
Ray was the first Fire Chief of Boiling Springs in Spartanburg County in the late 1950's and early 60's. He owned and operated BrenRay Mechanical Contractors for over 30 years. Ray was an avid NASCAR fan and didn't think a race could start unless he was there. Also, he was a diehard South Carolina Gamecock fan over 40 years, supporting the scholarship fund.
Survivors include his wife, Annette Allen Edwards; daughter, Jill Edwards Barron (Scott); son, Ray "Rusty" Edwards Jr. (Christina); and grandsons, Michael Chris Edwards and Ryan Leboeuf. In addition to his parents and seven siblings, he was predeceased by a son, Martin "Marty" Ray Edwards.
Visitation will be 1:30-2:30 PM Tuesday, February 25, 2020, at Reidville Road United Methodist Church, with funeral services following at 3:00 PM, conducted by The Rev. Danny Wiley. Burial with military honors will follow in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens, 1300 Fernwood-Glendale Rd., Spartanburg, SC 29307.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Research Foundation, 901 South Pine Street, Spartanburg, SC 29302 or online at www.alz.org; Mobile Meals Service, P.O. Box 461, Spartanburg, SC 29304 or online at http://www.mobile-meals.org/donate.php; or Reidville Road United Methodist Church, 5575 Reidville Road, Moore, SC 29369 or online at https://app.clovergive.com/app/Giving/clodo-rrumc.
