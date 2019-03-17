|
SPARTANBURG- William Ray Norris, age 79, passed away Friday March15, 2019 at his home.
A native of Greenville County, he was the son of the late Rev. Daniel L. and Margaret Elizabeth Hendrix Norris, the husband of Diane Smith Norris, attended Burnsview Baptist Church, was a retired Manager with Graphic Industries and a US Army Veteran.
Survivors in addition to his wife include two sons; Timothy Norris (Selena) of Conyers, GA, Jeffrey Norris (Wanda) of Covington, GA; a brother, Jimmy Norris of Mauldin, SC; a sister, Sybil Green of Greer, SC; two grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by a brother, Ralph Norris and two sisters, Doris Pollard and Lou Durham.
Funeral Services will be held 2:00 PM Tuesday March 19, 2019 at Graceland East Memorial Park Mausoleum Chapel – Simpsonville, SC officiated by Rev. Tim Huckaby and Mr. Steve Durham. Interment will follow in The Veterans Park at the Cemetery with Military Honors. In lieu of flowers the family request memorial be made to Burnsview Baptist Church – 9690 Reidville Road – Greer, SC 29651. The family is at the home. www.foresthillsfuneralhome.net
Forest Hills Funeral Home
Woodruff, SC
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Mar. 17, 2019