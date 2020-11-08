1/1
Ray Poteat
WELLFORD- James Ray Poteat, 75, passed away November 5, 2020.
A native of Spartanburg County, son of the late James Albert Poteat and Frances Parris Leonard, he was a retired employee of Michelin and a member of Jackson Baptist Church.
Surviving are his wife, Eva Ramantanin Poteat of the home; two sons, Greg Poteat (Syndee) and Ted Roussos (Kristy) of Startex; two daughters, Laura Pitts (Joby) of Spartanburg and Litsa Sinclair (Robert) of Wellford; one brother, Allen Poteat (Trudy) of Spartanburg; two sisters, Pat McElroy (Milton) and Pam Lowry (Howard) all of Gaffney; and seven grandchildren, Meherrin Poteat, Fallan Poteat, Tyler Waters, Colby Pitts, Morgan Pitts, Alle Sinclair and Olivia Sinclair.
A graveside service will be held 11:00 a.m. Thursday, November 12, 2020 at Greenlawn Memorial Gardens, conducted by Pastor Jim McMakin and Litsa Sinclair.
Memorials may be made to Jackson Baptist Church Youth Group Fund, 2668 John Dodd Rd., Wellford, SC 29385.
Online condolences may be made at www.thewoodmortuary.


Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
12
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Greenlawn Memorial Gardens
Funeral services provided by
The Wood Mortuary, Inc.
300 West Poinsett Street
Greer, SC 29650
(864) 877-3351
