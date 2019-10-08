Home

Ulysses D Miller Funeral Service
485 Poors Ford Rd
Rutherfordton, NC 28139
(828) 287-3800
Lying in State
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
11:00 AM
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
12:00 PM
Friends in Christ UMC
Chesnee, SC
View Map
Ray Twitty

Ray Twitty Obituary
Ray Twitty, 74, sunset on October 5, 2019. A pillar of his community, a provider and overall
inspiration.
Home-going celebration will be held Thursday October 10, 2019 at 12:00 PM at Friends in Christ UMC in Chesnee, SC. the body will lie in state one hour prior to the service.
Ray was preceded in death by his parents, two children and one brother.
He is survived by his wife, four children, seven grandchildren, two great grandchildren, four brothers, two sisters and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Ulysses D. Miller Funeral Services is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Oct. 8, 2019
