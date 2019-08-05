Home

Callaham-Hicks Funeral Home
228 N DEAN ST
Spartanburg, SC 29302
(864)582-2588
Rayciko Johnson Obituary
Rayciko Johnson, 44, entered into eternal rest on Sunday August 4, 2019 at Spartanburg Regional Hospice Home.
A native of Spartanburg, SC, he was the husband of Candy Johnson and the son of the late Willie Hampton Toland and Vickie Ann Byrd. Mr. Johnson was self employed as outstanding Barber in Community.
Left to cherish fond and loving memories are his wife, Candy Johnson of Spartanburg, SC; mother, Vickie Ann Byrd of Spartanburg, SC; two daughters, Candice Fields and Candaja Johnson both of Spartanburg, SC; one sister Chanelle J. Lindsay of Spartanburg, SC; two grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.
Family is at the home of his sister, Chanelle J. Lindsay, 743 Tinder Box Court, Boiling Springs, SC.
Callaham-Hicks Funeral Home
www.callaham-hicks,com
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Aug. 5, 2019
