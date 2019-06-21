Home

POWERED BY

Services
J. M. Dunbar Funeral Home & Crematory
690 Southport Road
Roebuck, SC 29376
(864) 587-7777
Graveside service
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
10:00 AM
Sunset Memorial Park
Resources
More Obituaries for Raymond Watts
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Raymond Allen Watts


1933 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Raymond Allen Watts Obituary
INMAN– Raymond Allen Watts, 85, husband of Reida Lee Watts, passed away Tuesday, June 18, 2019.
Allen was born on October 1, 1933 to the late Scriven Dozier and Nettie Steadman Watts. He faithfully served his country in the US Navy and retired from Lockwood Greene Engineers after 28 years of service.
In addition to his wife of 68 years, Allen is survived by his daughter, Melody McPherson (Ray) of Spartanburg; two grandchildren, Chad McPherson (Alexis), Christina Barton (Andy); two great grandchildren, Ian Watts McPherson, Emma Rae Barton; two brothers, J. Andrew Watts (Sanna) of Augusta, ME, and Cecil D. Watts (Phyllis) of Rock Hill, SC.
He was predeceased by a sister, Jeanette W. Miller.
A graveside service will be held at 10:00 AM on Saturday, June 22, 2019 at Sunset Memorial Park. The family will receive friends following the service.
The family is at the home of his Daughter, Melody McPherson.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.jmdunbar.com
Dunbar Funeral HomeSteve
& Crematory
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on June 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of J. M. Dunbar Funeral Home & Crematory
Download Now