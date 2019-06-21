|
|
INMAN– Raymond Allen Watts, 85, husband of Reida Lee Watts, passed away Tuesday, June 18, 2019.
Allen was born on October 1, 1933 to the late Scriven Dozier and Nettie Steadman Watts. He faithfully served his country in the US Navy and retired from Lockwood Greene Engineers after 28 years of service.
In addition to his wife of 68 years, Allen is survived by his daughter, Melody McPherson (Ray) of Spartanburg; two grandchildren, Chad McPherson (Alexis), Christina Barton (Andy); two great grandchildren, Ian Watts McPherson, Emma Rae Barton; two brothers, J. Andrew Watts (Sanna) of Augusta, ME, and Cecil D. Watts (Phyllis) of Rock Hill, SC.
He was predeceased by a sister, Jeanette W. Miller.
A graveside service will be held at 10:00 AM on Saturday, June 22, 2019 at Sunset Memorial Park. The family will receive friends following the service.
The family is at the home of his Daughter, Melody McPherson.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.jmdunbar.com
Dunbar Funeral HomeSteve
& Crematory
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on June 21, 2019