Raymond Douglas "Doug" Calvert, 68, of Hopkins, South Carolina passed away peacefully, surrounded by family August 2, 2020 at his home. He was born on November 20, 1951 in Spartanburg, South Carolina to Raymond and Martha Elizabeth "Lib" (Simmons) Calvert. A graduate of the University of South Carolina, Doug dedicated 30 years of public service to the Department of Health and Environmental Controls in Columbia. He was much beloved as Chief of Staff and was truly missed upon his retirement in 2013. Following his long tenure at DHEC, Doug spent later years as Associate Director for Emergency Management at Columbia College and became the Administrator of Longwood Plantation Assisted Living and Magnolia Place. He enjoyed his training to become a State Constable and told memorable stories about passing the final test. Doug's faith ran deep, and he was an active member of Shandon Baptist Church. Doug was a craftsman and engineer who enjoyed applying his mind and hands to the construction, repair and modifications to homes, barns, sheds and anything that needed some of his tender loving care. He enjoyed all details of the trade including welding, carpentry, wood working, landscaping, painting, and plumbing. On any given day, Doug could be found happily building a chicken coop with his daughter (who was crowned "boss of the coop"), turning an unfinished attic into a beautiful playroom, or remodeling his own kitchen into a show place. Doug was known as someone who would generously give of his time and talents to anyone in need. When Doug was not working or building, he enjoyed painting, golfing, fishing and hunting, but most of all, he enjoyed his family. The time they spent together were treasured moments, like putting on a roof together at their lake retreat. Doug was known for his infectious laughter and willingness to make those happy around him. He will be missed by those he loved and those that loved him.
Doug is survived by his loving wife of 27 years, Terron White Calvert, children; Ryan Douglas Calvert, Hannah Grace Calvert, a sister Teresa Ledbetter (Richard) and a brother, Phil Calvert (Vickie), and many nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews
