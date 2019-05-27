Home

Forest Hill Funeral Home
6995 Highway 101
Woodruff, SC 29388
(864) 476-9898
Visitation
Tuesday, May 28, 2019
1:30 PM - 2:45 PM
Selma Baptist Church
Funeral service
Tuesday, May 28, 2019
3:00 PM
Selma Baptist Church
FOUNTAIN INN- Raymond Gerald Wilson, age 83, passed away Saturday, May 25, 2019 at the Hospice House of Laurens County.
He was the son of the late Raymond and Bertie Casey Wilson, and the widower of Pauline Watson Wilson. He was a member of Selma Baptist Church and a retired weaver with the Beattie Plant.
Survivors include two sons; Raymond Gerald Wilson Jr. of Clinton and Joey Lynn Wilson of Lanford Station; two daughters, Lisa Paulette Culbertson of Laurens and Candy Michelle Lothridge of Hickory Tavern; ten grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren.
In addition to his parents and wife, he is predeceased by a sister, Frances Green.
The family will receive friends at Selma Baptist Church on Tuesday, May 28, 2019 from 1:30 until 2:45 PM prior to the Funeral services at 3:00 PM, officiated by Rev. Fred Quidley, Rev. Carrol Caldwell and Rev. Alvin Wilson.
Interment will follow in the church cemetery.
The family is at their respective homes.
wwwforesthillsfuneralhome.net
Forest Hills Funeral Home - Woodruff, SC
Stribling Memorial Chapel
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on May 27, 2019
