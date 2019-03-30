|
CHESNEE, SC- Raymond Gilbert, 93, of 185 Hidden Lake Drive, Chesnee, SC, passed away Friday, March 29, 2019 at the Regional Hospice Home in Spartanburg.
Raymond was born in Polk County, NC on August 6, 1925, a son of the late Osceola (Adams) Gilbert and John Robert Gilbert.
He was the widower of Lois (Hutcherson) Gilbert, retired as owner and operator of Gilbert's Hardware in Spartanburg, was a member of Rainbow Baptist Church in Chesnee and was a Gideon. He served in the U.S. Army.
Raymond is survived by a daughter, Sharon Shaw, of Chesnee, SC, two grandchildren, Brittany DeClue (Anthony), of Charleston, SC, Hunter Shaw of Charleston, SC, and one great, grandson, Aiden DeClue. He was predeceased by a son, David Gilbert. The family is at his home and will receive friends Sunday, March 31, 2019 from 3:00 - 5:00 PM at Seawright Funeral Home in Inman, SC.
Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 AM on Monday, April 1st at Rainbow Baptist Church in Chesnee, SC with Rev Bart Mitchell officiating. Burial will be in Good Shepherd Memorial Park in Boiling Springs, SC
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Spartanburg Regional Hospice, 120 Heywood Ave, Suite 300, Spartanburg, SC 29302.
