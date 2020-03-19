|
|
GRAYSON, GA- Raymond Hoyle Parris, 91 of Grayson, GA and formerly of Drayton, SC, passed away on Monday, March 16, 2020. He was the husband of the late Madge Thompson Parris and the son of the late Clarence Preston and Daisy Gilliam Parris of Mayo, SC. He served honorably in the United States Navy as a Radarman, Third Class during the Korean War. He retired as a respected technician in the loom department for Drayton Mills and Arkwright Mills, Cateswood Plant.
Raymond is survived by his son, Wayne Parris of Grayson, GA and by two grandchildren, Lyndsay Parris of Smyrna, GA and Joshua Parris of Athens, GA. He was pre-deceased by six brothers, Eugene, Bill, Yates, John, Dolphus, and Preston and three sisters, Millie Edmonds, Audrey Moon, and Margie Kirby.
A small graveside service officiated by the Rev. Preston Edmonds will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, March 20, 2020 at Springhill Memorial Gardens in Chesnee, SC with arrangements being handled by Eggers Funeral Home of Chesnee. A memorial service will be planned for a later time in the year when there is less risk and concern for the health of family and loved ones in lieu of family visitation. If you would like to gather for Raymond's memorial celebration, please send a message to Wayne by text: (770) 841-2928 or email to [email protected]
Memorials may be made to the , SC Chapter 901 South Pine Street, Spartanburg, SC 29302 in memory of Raymond's wife, Madge.
E-condolences may be sent on line to: www.eggersfuneralhome.com
Eggers Funeral Home
Chesnee
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Mar. 19, 2020