Home

POWERED BY

Services
Eggers Funeral Home
195 Rainbow Lake Road
Boiling Springs, SC 29316
(864) 578-3838
Memorial service
Friday, Apr. 26, 2019
2:00 PM
Eggers Funeral Home
195 Rainbow Lake Road
Boiling Springs, SC 29316
View Map
Memorial Gathering
Following Services
At the Home
Resources
More Obituaries for Raymond Martin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Raymond L. Martin


1946 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Raymond L. Martin Obituary
INMAN, SC- Raymond Larry Martin was called home by our Heavenly Father on April 18, 2019 after a long battle with pancreatic cancer. He was born on April 20, 1946 to the late Grady and Louise Martin.
Survivors include his wife, Rosemarie and four children: Tina Abraham, Tony Martin, Deborah Hunt and Ronald Schmidt along with son-in-law: Brett Hunt. He also leaves behind siblings: Geraldine Henderson and Bill Martin, and grandchildren: Christine Hunt, Luke Abraham, Eva Abraham, Jade Schmidt, Kyle Schmidt and great grandson, Taylor Turner. He was predeceased by a granddaughter: Halle Schmidt.
Raymond was a Vietnam veteran and served in the Navy. He grew up in nearby Joanna, SC.
A memorial service will be held on Friday, April 26, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Eggers Funeral Chapel of Boiling Springs, immediately followed by a family gathering at the home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Rosemarie Martin, c/o Deborah Hunt, 310 Inman Road, Inman, SC 29349.
E-Condolences may be sent online at www.eggersfuneralhome.com
Eggers Funeral Home
Boiling Springs
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Apr. 25, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Eggers Funeral Home
Download Now