INMAN, SC- Raymond Larry Martin was called home by our Heavenly Father on April 18, 2019 after a long battle with pancreatic cancer. He was born on April 20, 1946 to the late Grady and Louise Martin.
Survivors include his wife, Rosemarie and four children: Tina Abraham, Tony Martin, Deborah Hunt and Ronald Schmidt along with son-in-law: Brett Hunt. He also leaves behind siblings: Geraldine Henderson and Bill Martin, and grandchildren: Christine Hunt, Luke Abraham, Eva Abraham, Jade Schmidt, Kyle Schmidt and great grandson, Taylor Turner. He was predeceased by a granddaughter: Halle Schmidt.
Raymond was a Vietnam veteran and served in the Navy. He grew up in nearby Joanna, SC.
A memorial service will be held on Friday, April 26, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Eggers Funeral Chapel of Boiling Springs, immediately followed by a family gathering at the home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Rosemarie Martin, c/o Deborah Hunt, 310 Inman Road, Inman, SC 29349.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Apr. 25, 2019