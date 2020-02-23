|
CHESNEE- Raymond Lee Wilson, 67, of Chesnee passed away on Friday, February 21, 2020 at his residence. He was the son of the late William Woodrow and Lillian Loulene Hall Wilson.
He is survived by one daughter, Chastidy McCombs, one brother William Robert Wilson (Undean), one sister Mildred Mahaffey (Connie), two grandchildren Kenneth Eugene McCombs III and Krysta Nicole McCombs and one great-granddaughter Ella McCombs. In addition to his parents he was predeceased by two sisters Guynetta Bishop and Dorothy Fowler and one brother.
A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at Springhill Memorial Gardens at 2:00 pm officiated by the Rev. James Scott Scoggins. The family will receive friends on Monday, February 24, 2020 from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm at Eggers Funeral Home of Chesnee. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Raymond Wilson Fund C/O Eggers Funeral Home, 815 South Alabama Avenue, Chesnee, South Carolina 29323.
Family will be at their respective homes.
E-condolences may be sent on line to www.eggersfuneralhome.com.
Eggers Funeral Home & Crematory
Chesnee
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Feb. 23, 2020