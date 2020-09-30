February 18, 1943 - September 26, 2020
GREENVILLE, SC- Raymond Reilly Schroeder of Greenville/Spartanburg, South Carolina died on Saturday, September 26, 2020. A visitation will be held at Mackey Funerals and Cremations at Century Dr. on Wednesday, September 30, 2020, from 4:00 – 7:00 pm. All family and friends are welcome. Ray's celebration of life will be Thursday, October 1, 2020, at 11:00 am at Fellowship Greenville Church. The family kindly requests that everyone in attendance wear a mask and practice social distancing. In addition, the service will be live-streamed on https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pbX9N1cyF9E.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Ray and Charyl Grace Foundation, AT Locke, P.O. Box 27087, Greenville, SC 29616 or Sharon United Methodist Church, 1421 Reidville Sharon Rd, Greer, SC 29651. The Ray and Charyl Schroeder Grace Foundation was established to enrich the life of others, especially at the end of life. Sharon United Methodist Church provides significant outreach to our local community.
Born in Toronto, Canada, on February 18, 1943, Ray was only the son of Grace and Edward Reilly. Ray was adopted by Richard (Dick) Schroeder at the age of 18. Ray is survived by his devoted wife of 25 years, Charyl McMahon Schroeder; his children Camille (Cammie), Chandler, and James Reilly (JR); His seven grandchildren: Camille, Grace, Aiden, Addison, Brooke, Lochlan, and Roman.
Ray graduated from South Broward High School in Hollywood, Florida, at the age of 18 and attended Florida State University on a baseball scholarship where he was a member of Theta Chi fraternity. He then attended the University of Miami School of Law where he was the chief editor of The Law Review. Ray served in the United States Naval Reserves before practicing law in Fort Lauderdale for eleven years and then moving to Greenville, S.C. to fulfill his calling. Ray founded Interim HealthCare of Grenville, now Interim HealthCare of the Upstate on April 23, 1979. Ray served as owner and CEO of Interim HealthCare for almost 40 years, retiring in 2017.
Ray was an active member of Sharon United Methodist Church serving as lay leader until his passing. Ray was active in numerous community organizations serving as a Board member for the Salvation Army, Southside Christian School, Furman University Advisory Council, Florida State Alumni Association, Florida State Booster Club, and President of the Pleasantburg Rotary Club. Ray was a previous member of Executive Ministries and longtime supporter of Miracle Hill Ministries. He was a longtime member of the Cain Halter YMCA, where he was a founding member of the FREAQS, a group of business leaders and running buddies.
Ray had such a devotion for the Upstate community that April 23rd, has been declared Ray Schroeder Day in Greenville, South Carolina by Mayor Knox White. Ray achieved numerous awards and recognitions throughout his life. In 2009, Ray and his devoted wife Charyl were The Sweethearts of the Year for Meals on Wheels.
Ray loved his Florida State Seminoles, Toronto Maple Leafs, and Southside Christian Sabres. He died surrounded by his family and friends. He was an adoring husband, a loving father, an amazing friend, and a true inspiration to all. He will be dearly missed.
Arrangements by Mackey Funerals and Cremations at Century Dr.; online tributes atwww.mackeycenturydrive.com