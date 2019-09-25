|
|
COWPENS, SC- Raymond Tyler Mabry, 23, passed away Saturday, September 21, 2019.
Born November 17, 1995 in Phillipsburg, NJ., he was a son of Clint Ray Mabry and Crystal Fucci Mabry both of Cowpens. He was a graduate of Broome High School and a Millwright Worker.
Surviving in addition to his parents are sisters, Michaela Mabry, Lily Mabry; brother, Nicholas Mabry; grandparents, Doug and Teri Lee, Debra Fucci, Linda Huff, uncle, Paul Huff and wife Kelly and many other relatives.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 until 8:00 p.m. Thursday, September 26, 2019 at Harris-Nadeau Mortuary
Funeral Services will be 11:00 a.m. Friday, September 27, 2019 in the Chapel of Harris-Nadeau Mortuary with Rev. Shane Belue officiating. Burial will follow in Springhill Memorial Gardens.
Online condolences may be expressed by visiting www.harrisnadeaumortuary.com
Harris-Nadeau Mortuary, Chesnee, SC
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Sept. 25, 2019