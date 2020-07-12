SPARTANBURG, SC- Reba Glasson Duncan, 78, of Spartanburg, SC, died Thursday, July 9, 2020, at Spartanburg Regional Hospice Home. Born March 5, 1942, in Spartanburg, she was the daughter of the late William Edward Glasson and Alma Lena Barnett Glasson and widow of Wylie Samuel Duncan. She was a member of Whitney Free Will Baptist Church.
Survivors include her children, Tony Duncan and Wanda Duncan, both of Spartanburg, SC, David Duncan (Marie) of Brighton, TN, and Nettie Berry of Roebuck, SC; seven grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and sisters, Faye Sprouse and Marsha Carter, both of Boiling Springs, SC and Sue Dotson of Cowpens, SC. In addition to her parents and husband, she was predeceased by a son, Thomas Duncan.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, PO Box 1000 Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38101-9908; or Shriner's Hospital for Children
, 950 West Faris Road, Greenville, SC 29605.
