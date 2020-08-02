LANDRUM- Reba Vern Ward, 67, passed away on July 30, 2020. She was a native of Greenville County. She was the foster daughter of the late Maggie and Arlie Campbell. Her late parents were Mildred Calvert Williams and Vernon Ward.
She was a member of Ebenezer Welcome Baptist Church.
She is survived by brothers Marty Ward of New Mexico, Gary Williams of Greenville; a sister Deborah Williams Limbaugh of Anderson.
She was predeceased by a brother Gordon Williams.
After the death of her late foster mother, Maggie Campbell, she was looked after by a dear friend Linda Dillard.
Graveside services will be held on Sunday at 3:00pm conducted by Dr. Drew Hines at Ebenezer Welcome Baptist Church Family Mission Center due to the heat. Private burial will follow in the church cemetery.
Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or the Shriners Hospital for Children
, 950 W Faris Rd, Greenville, SC 29605.
Condolences may be left at www.pettyfuneralhome.com.
Petty Funeral Home & Crematory
Landrum, SC