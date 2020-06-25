CHESNEE, SC- Rebecca Gail Brock Davis, 82, of Chesnee passed away Tuesday, June 23, 2020. Born April 16, 1938, she was the wife of the late Joe Davis and the daughter of the late Columbus Lindsey and Mary Elizabeth Holcombe Brock. She was an active member of Chesnee First Baptist Church for many years, where she sang in the choir and was involved in the Esther Sunday School Class. Gail was a gifted painter and craftswoman. She adored her family and many lifelong friends whom she also loved like family. She retired from The Timken Company in 1999 after twenty-five years of service.
Left to cherish her memory is a daughter, Wanda Davis Cash of Chesnee; a son, Joe C. Davis (Shannon) of Boiling Springs; one sister, Alpha Mae McKinney; ten grandchildren, Leslie Walker (Brandy), Lindsey Wilson (Greg), Sarah Farris (Clay), Kelly Alexander, Jakob Davis, Haven Davis, Bethany Davis, Brock Davis, Tory Foster and Sabrina Knox; and seventeen great-grandchildren. In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Randy Davis; four sisters, Shirley Evans , Lucille Jerningan, Lib Harmon and Josephine Phillips; and a brother, Bob Brock.
The family will receive friends Friday, June 26, 2020 at Chesnee First Baptist Church from 10:00 until 11:00 AM. Funeral services will follow at 11:00 AM with Dr. Gary Grogan officiating. Interment will be in Springhill Memorial Gardens of Chesnee.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Chesnee First Baptist Church, 211 S. Kentucky Ave., Chesnee, SC 29323 or to Holly Springs Senior Citizens Home, 1881 Big Island Rd., Rutherfordton, NC 28139.
The family will be at their respective homes.
E-condolences may be sent on line to: www.eggersfuneralhome.com
Eggers Funeral Home
Chesnee
Left to cherish her memory is a daughter, Wanda Davis Cash of Chesnee; a son, Joe C. Davis (Shannon) of Boiling Springs; one sister, Alpha Mae McKinney; ten grandchildren, Leslie Walker (Brandy), Lindsey Wilson (Greg), Sarah Farris (Clay), Kelly Alexander, Jakob Davis, Haven Davis, Bethany Davis, Brock Davis, Tory Foster and Sabrina Knox; and seventeen great-grandchildren. In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Randy Davis; four sisters, Shirley Evans , Lucille Jerningan, Lib Harmon and Josephine Phillips; and a brother, Bob Brock.
The family will receive friends Friday, June 26, 2020 at Chesnee First Baptist Church from 10:00 until 11:00 AM. Funeral services will follow at 11:00 AM with Dr. Gary Grogan officiating. Interment will be in Springhill Memorial Gardens of Chesnee.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Chesnee First Baptist Church, 211 S. Kentucky Ave., Chesnee, SC 29323 or to Holly Springs Senior Citizens Home, 1881 Big Island Rd., Rutherfordton, NC 28139.
The family will be at their respective homes.
E-condolences may be sent on line to: www.eggersfuneralhome.com
Eggers Funeral Home
Chesnee
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Jun. 25, 2020.