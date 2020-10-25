SPARTANBURG- Rebecca J. "Becky" Hudson, age 76, passed away Thursday. She was the daughter of the late Boyce and Ida Crocker Hollifield and the widow of Troy Hudson. Surviving Mrs. Hudson are her son and his wife, Sam and Tricia Osment of Spartanburg; three sisters, Mary Rochelle (Buddy) of Cowpens, Peggy Griner (Rodney) of Spartanburg and Faye Cartee (Mike) of Cowpens; two brothers, Doug Hollifield (Linda) of Columbia and Carl Hollifield of Cowpens; grand-children, Rusty Forrester, Dusty Forrester (Brooke), Kyle Osment (Sidney), Sierra Osment, Austin Cash (Kaycee); great-grand-children, Maddison, Sawyer, Knox, Madalyn, Kolden, Kate, Carrie and Katie. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Sandra Fowler and sister, Gladys Cantrell. Mrs. Hudson was retired from Smith's Drug Store #1 and a member of Love Springs Baptist Church.

The family extends a special thank you and is forever grateful to the staff of PRWC, hospice nurse Eileen and Kaycee Cash for all the love and care over the last few months.

On Monday, October 26th the family will greet friends, at the gravesite, from 1:00 – 2:00p.m., Heritage Memorial Gardens, 3901 S. Church St. Extension, Roebuck, SC 297376. Reverend Dr. Ron Culbertson and Pastor Brian Harris will officiate the graveside service beginning at 2:00p.m.

The family is at their respective homes.

Pollard Funeral Home is serving the family.





