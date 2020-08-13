CHESNEE, SC- Rebecca Cox Jordan, 92, of Chesnee passed away Monday, August 10, 2020. Born July 15, 1928, in Woodruff, SC, she was the daughter of the late Newell E. and Eliza Beason Cox and the wife of the late Charles Lee Jordan for fifty-one years.
As a young girl during the war years, she worked at her Father's General Store in Woodruff. The store was a central point for local residence to come and listen to the old radio he had in order to keep up with the news of the war. She organized a drive to send care packages to our soldiers fighting abroad. She received her Bachelor Degree from Furman and Winthrop Universities and taught English and History at Landrum High School. She was instrumental in establishing the Chesnee Branch of the Spartanburg Library and had a passion for reading and history. She loved cats and gave food, shelter, affection and veterinary care to countless homeless cats. She was a member of Chesnee United Methodist Church.
Left to cherish her memory are two sons, Albert E. Jordan (Susan) and Charles N. Jordan; five daughters, Rose J. Jensen (Tim), Andrea J. Lee (Perry), Leslie R. Blue (Robert), Sarah K. Gregory (Tom) and Margaret C. Prater (Phillip); and six grandchildren, Taylor Jordan (Jessica), Rebecca Jordan (Matt Nichols), Elizabeth Robinette (Steven), Eleanor Prater, Madison Prater and Tommy Roy Gregory. In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by one daughter, Melanie J. Jordan; one brother, Newell Cox; and one grandson, Bradley N. Jordan.
The family will receive friends Friday, August 14, 2020 from 11:00 AM until 11:45 AM at Eggers Funeral Home of Chesnee. Funeral services will follow at 12:00 PM in the Chapel with the Rev. Bill Thompson officiating. Interment will be in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens in Spartanburg.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Chesnee United Methodist Church, 409 S. Kentucky Ave., Chesnee, SC 29323.
The family is at their respective homes.
