1/1
Rebecca (Cox) Jordan
1928 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Rebecca's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
CHESNEE, SC- Rebecca Cox Jordan, 92, of Chesnee passed away Monday, August 10, 2020. Born July 15, 1928, in Woodruff, SC, she was the daughter of the late Newell E. and Eliza Beason Cox and the wife of the late Charles Lee Jordan for fifty-one years.
As a young girl during the war years, she worked at her Father's General Store in Woodruff. The store was a central point for local residence to come and listen to the old radio he had in order to keep up with the news of the war. She organized a drive to send care packages to our soldiers fighting abroad. She received her Bachelor Degree from Furman and Winthrop Universities and taught English and History at Landrum High School. She was instrumental in establishing the Chesnee Branch of the Spartanburg Library and had a passion for reading and history. She loved cats and gave food, shelter, affection and veterinary care to countless homeless cats. She was a member of Chesnee United Methodist Church.
Left to cherish her memory are two sons, Albert E. Jordan (Susan) and Charles N. Jordan; five daughters, Rose J. Jensen (Tim), Andrea J. Lee (Perry), Leslie R. Blue (Robert), Sarah K. Gregory (Tom) and Margaret C. Prater (Phillip); and six grandchildren, Taylor Jordan (Jessica), Rebecca Jordan (Matt Nichols), Elizabeth Robinette (Steven), Eleanor Prater, Madison Prater and Tommy Roy Gregory. In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by one daughter, Melanie J. Jordan; one brother, Newell Cox; and one grandson, Bradley N. Jordan.
The family will receive friends Friday, August 14, 2020 from 11:00 AM until 11:45 AM at Eggers Funeral Home of Chesnee. Funeral services will follow at 12:00 PM in the Chapel with the Rev. Bill Thompson officiating. Interment will be in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens in Spartanburg.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Chesnee United Methodist Church, 409 S. Kentucky Ave., Chesnee, SC 29323.
The family is at their respective homes.
E-condolences may be sent on line to: www.eggersfuneralhome.com
Eggers Funeral Home
Chesnee



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Aug. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
14
Visitation
11:00 - 11:45 AM
Eggers Funeral Home Chesnee
Send Flowers
AUG
14
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Eggers Funeral Home Chesnee
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Eggers Funeral Home Chesnee
815 South Alabama Avenue
Chesnee, SC 29323
(864) 461-2277
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Eggers Funeral Home Chesnee

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved