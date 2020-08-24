SPARTANBURG, SC- Rebecca Lucille Lancaster Steadman, 85, of Spartanburg, SC, died Thursday, August 20, 2020, at Spartanburg Medical Center. Born January 14, 1935, in Pacolet, SC, she was a daughter of the late Herbert Carl Lancaster and Mary Hammett Lancaster and last surviving member of her immediate family.
Mrs. Steadman loved her family and travel. She was a member of Glendale Baptist Church and was formerly employed as a proofreader with Spartanburg Herald-Journal.
Survivors include her nieces and nephews, Donna Johnson (Joe) of Marion, SC, Sandra Link (Mike) of Chesnee, SC, Curtis Strickland of Wellford, SC, C. L. Strickland (Ellen) of Chesnee, SC, Mike Strickland (Carla) of Spartanburg, SC, and Ray Sawyer (Helen) of Irmo, SC; and a host of great-nieces and great-nephews. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her sisters, Lois Sawyer, Jane Haynes, Frances Strickland, Doris Lancaster; and brother, Arthur B. Lancaster.
Visitation will be 1:00-1:45 PM Tuesday, August 25, 2020, at Floyd's Greenlawn Chapel, 2075 E. Main St., Spartanburg, SC 29307, with funeral services following at 2:00 PM, conducted by Pastor Bill Pickel. Burial will be in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens, 1300 Fernwood-Glendale Rd., Spartanburg, SC 29307.
Pallbearers will be Curtis Strickland, Mike Strickland, Charles Green, Luke Green, Randy Johnson, and Jonathon Gossett.
Memorials may be made to one's favorite charity.
An online guest register is available at www.floydmortuary.com
Floyd's Greenlawn Chapel