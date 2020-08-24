1/1
Rebecca "Becky" Steadman
1935 - 2020
SPARTANBURG, SC- Rebecca Lucille Lancaster Steadman, 85, of Spartanburg, SC, died Thursday, August 20, 2020, at Spartanburg Medical Center. Born January 14, 1935, in Pacolet, SC, she was a daughter of the late Herbert Carl Lancaster and Mary Hammett Lancaster and last surviving member of her immediate family.
Mrs. Steadman loved her family and travel. She was a member of Glendale Baptist Church and was formerly employed as a proofreader with Spartanburg Herald-Journal.
Survivors include her nieces and nephews, Donna Johnson (Joe) of Marion, SC, Sandra Link (Mike) of Chesnee, SC, Curtis Strickland of Wellford, SC, C. L. Strickland (Ellen) of Chesnee, SC, Mike Strickland (Carla) of Spartanburg, SC, and Ray Sawyer (Helen) of Irmo, SC; and a host of great-nieces and great-nephews. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her sisters, Lois Sawyer, Jane Haynes, Frances Strickland, Doris Lancaster; and brother, Arthur B. Lancaster.
Visitation will be 1:00-1:45 PM Tuesday, August 25, 2020, at Floyd's Greenlawn Chapel, 2075 E. Main St., Spartanburg, SC 29307, with funeral services following at 2:00 PM, conducted by Pastor Bill Pickel. Burial will be in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens, 1300 Fernwood-Glendale Rd., Spartanburg, SC 29307.
Pallbearers will be Curtis Strickland, Mike Strickland, Charles Green, Luke Green, Randy Johnson, and Jonathon Gossett.
Memorials may be made to one's favorite charity.
Floyd's Greenlawn Chapel


Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Aug. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
25
Visitation
01:00 - 01:45 PM
The J.F. Floyd Mortuary - Greenlawn Chapel
AUG
25
Funeral service
02:00 PM
The J.F. Floyd Mortuary - Greenlawn Chapel
Funeral services provided by
The J.F. Floyd Mortuary - Greenlawn Chapel
2075 East Main Street
Spartanburg, SC 29307
(864) 582-5455
