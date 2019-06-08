|
|
SPARTANBURG, SC- Rebecca Bradley Tallent, 80, wife of the late Jessie Ray Tallent, died Thursday, June 6, 2019.
Born April 16, 1939 in Spartanburg, SC, Rebecca was a daughter of the late Richard and Ruby Hipp Bradley. She was retired from Springs Industries where she worked as a seamstress and Eckerd Drug where she was a manager. Since her retirement, Rebecca worked as a private caregiver. She was a longtime member of Emmanuel Baptist Church and sang in the choir there. Rebecca was an unconditionally loving mother and grandmother to all of her grandchildren and even those that were not. Her presence and her love will be sorely missed.
She is survived by her children, Jimmy Tallent (Stephanie) and Kandi Balmer; her grandchildren, Lacey, Mercedes, Jeffrey Lee, and Brandon Tallent, Melissa Berry, Joshua and Angel Godfrey, Kellie Brown (Andy), Austin and Jacob Balmer (Lauren); great grandchildren, Justin Berry, Hayden, Jayden, Jaxson, and "Little Man" Tallent, Annalei, Bryson, Alijah, and Willow Brown; and her sisters, Rachel Mills (Joel) and Rhonda Mahaffey (Roger).
In addition to her husband, Rebecca was predeceased by a daughter, Lisa Godfrey; a son, Mark Tallent; a sister, Reola Schmidt; and her brothers, Ray, Randy, and Roger Bradley.
The family will receive friends Sunday, June 9th, 2-3PM at Emmanuel Baptist Church.
A funeral service will follow at 3:00PM, officiated by Reverend Frankie Taylor.
Burial will be private.
Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.JMDunbar.com.
Dunbar Funeral Home & Crematory
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on June 8, 2019