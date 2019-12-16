Home

Floyd Mortuary - Greenlawn Chapel
2075 East Main Street
Spartanburg, SC 29307
(864) 582-5455
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
11:30 AM - 12:30 PM
Floyd Mortuary - Greenlawn Chapel
2075 East Main Street
Spartanburg, SC 29307
Funeral service
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
1:00 PM
Floyd Mortuary - Greenlawn Chapel
2075 East Main Street
Spartanburg, SC 29307
Rebecca "Becky" (Hawkins) Upton


1938 - 2019
Rebecca "Becky" (Hawkins) Upton Obituary
SPARTANBURG, SC- Rebecca Hawkins Upton, 81, of Spartanburg, SC, died Sunday, December 15, 2019 at NHC HealthCare, Greenville. Born November 22, 1938 in Spartanburg, SC, she was the daughter of the late Robert "Bill" Glenn Hawkins and Hazel Louise Brewer Hawkins Poole.
Becky was retired from Chapman Concrete after 35 years of service. She was a member of Grace Baptist Church, a Scout leader, and Den mother.
Survivors include her daughter, Kimberly Upton Green (James) of Spartanburg, SC, her son, Dwayne Upton of Spartanburg, SC; grandchildren, Weston Upton of Spartanburg, SC, Nicole Green of Spartanburg, SC, and Olivia Upton of Spartanburg, SC; her sisters, Barbara H. Pratt of Hawaii, Bernice H. Brewer of Greenville, SC, and Sarah H. Morikawa (Lance) of Hawaii; the father of their children, John Archie Upton; and her very dear friend and companion, Keith Burgess. She was also predeceased by a brother, Wayne Hawkins.
Visitation will be at 11:30 AM – 12:30 PM Thursday, December 19, 2019 at Floyd's Greenlawn Chapel, 2075 East Main Street, Spartanburg, SC 29307. The funeral service will be at the chapel, at 1:00 PM. Burial will be in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens, 1300 Fernwood-Glendale Road, Spartanburg, SC 29307.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Connie Maxwell Children's Home, 810 Maxwell Ave, Greenwood, SC 29646 or online at https://www.conniemaxwell.com/donate.
An online guest register is available at www.floydmortuary.com
Floyd's Greenlawn Chapel
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Dec. 16, 2019
