|
|
SPARTANBURG, SC- Reed D. Walker, of Spartanburg, SC, passed away Friday, August 9, 2019 at Spartanburg Regional Medical Center. Born in Pittsburgh, PA, he was the son of Deanna Louise Waite Walker and the late Dee H. Walker. He was 61 years old.
Reed earned Chemical Engineering degrees from the University of Florida (B.S) and Iowa State University (M.S). He relocated to Spartanburg in 1984 to start his career at Milliken & Co. Reed loved his work as a Marketing Executive, which afforded him the opportunity to travel throughout Asia, Europe and the Americas. He made countless friends across the globe during his 35-year career at Milliken.
Reed dearly loved life and was a devoted husband, father, and "Papa Reed" to his grandchildren. He was passionate about living an active lifestyle and enjoyed taking hikes and riding his bike. Reed never missed an opportunity to walk around the lake with his wife, Hollie. When he wasn't spending time with his family or appreciating nature, Reed could be found in his recliner watching his beloved Florida Gators.
Reed is survived by his wife of 39 years, Hollie Puckett Walker; his sons, Travis Puckett Walker (fiancée, Dawn McAdams), and Garrett Scott Walker (Martha); grandchildren, Zoë Walker, Xander Walker, Marley Griffin and Mary Mason Walker; his five siblings, Brad, Jess, Polly, Clay and Glenn; and his lifelong friends, Ann Witwer and Linda Pearson.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at 2:00 PM Friday, August 16, 2019 at Floyd's Greenlawn Chapel, 2075 E. Main St., Spartanburg, SC 29307.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Partners for Active Living (PAL), 226 South Spring Street, Spartanburg, SC 29306.
An online guest register is available at www.floydmortuary.com
Floyd's Greenlawn Chapel
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Aug. 14, 2019