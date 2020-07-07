1/1
Regina (Tipton) Barber
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Regina's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SPARTANBURG– Regina Tipton Barber of Spartanburg went home to be with her Lord on July 4, 2020. She was the wife of Calvin Barber and the daughter of the late Harold and Yvonne Shehan Tipton.
In addition to her husband she is survived by a son Stephen Barber and his wife Kristen; three brothers: Steven (Teresa), Rick (Liz), and Paul Tipton; two grandchildren, Anna and Luke Barber.
Mrs. Barber was a child-development teacher at Z.L. Madden Elementary and she loved flowers and gardening.
Graveside services will be 11:00 am, Thursday, July 9, 2020 at Whitney Community Cemetery officiated by Rev. Daniel Blackwell.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.bobofuneralchapel.com.
Petty Bobo Co.
Bobo Funeral Chapel and Cremation Service


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Jul. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bobo Funeral Chapel
1860 Cannons Campground Road
Spartanburg, SC 29307
(864) 582-6341
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved