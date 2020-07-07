SPARTANBURG– Regina Tipton Barber of Spartanburg went home to be with her Lord on July 4, 2020. She was the wife of Calvin Barber and the daughter of the late Harold and Yvonne Shehan Tipton.
In addition to her husband she is survived by a son Stephen Barber and his wife Kristen; three brothers: Steven (Teresa), Rick (Liz), and Paul Tipton; two grandchildren, Anna and Luke Barber.
Mrs. Barber was a child-development teacher at Z.L. Madden Elementary and she loved flowers and gardening.
Graveside services will be 11:00 am, Thursday, July 9, 2020 at Whitney Community Cemetery officiated by Rev. Daniel Blackwell.
