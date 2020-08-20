SPARTANBURG, SC- Christopher Reid Bowyer, 45, of Spartanburg, SC, took his first breath in Heaven on Monday, August 17, 2020. Born October 28, 1974, in Spartanburg, he was the son of Charles Christopher Bowyer and Deloris ""Dee"" Parris Bowyer of Pauline, SC.
Reid was known for his larger than life personality, an infectious smile, and a hug that could give comfort to anyone he came in contact with. In his career with the Fellowship of Christian Athletes he was given the title, Ministry Advancement Coordinator-Carolinas Region. Through this title, his job consisted of overseeing FCA camps throughout South Carolina and North Carolina. This is simply a wordy way of saying he got paid for loving on athletes, coaches, and their families. He got paid to show the love of Christ to people, and oh did he do it well! When he wasn't traveling the globe with FCA, you could find him any night of the week at a local high school game teaching, coaching, and loving on even more coaches and athletes. Although he spent time at other schools, Dorman High School (his alma mater) held a very dear place in his heart. Reid could be described as the ""Truest and Bluest Cavalier"" around. Our loss of Reid goes so much deeper than our own family, it extends into the depths of the entire D6 community. Not only did Reid minister to coaches and athletes, but he also spread the love of Jesus as he led his precious small group and friends in his local church, Church at The Mill. The love he showed to people is his legacy. Continue to keep his legacy alive by following his example. Be the hands and feet of Jesus to everyone you come in contact with.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by the people that will miss him the most, his wife, Jodi Hayes Bowyer, who adored everything about him; his precious daughter, Karson Reid Bowyer (fiancé, Kory Loftis), and much loved sons, Kristopher Kade Bowyer, Charles Hayes Bowyer, and Hudson Samuel Bowyer. He absolutely loved being their daddy, and instilled in them two things, ""We are Bowyers. We do it different than other people,"" and that as Bowyers, ""we stick to the task,"" and ""always protect the line."" Also grieving are his in-laws, Mike and Marty Hayes, who are extremely thankful for the life he lived.
DUE TO COVID-19, MASKS ARE REQUIRED FOR ALL ATTENDEES.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 3:00 PM Friday, August 21, 2020, at Church at The Mill, 4455 Anderson Mill Rd., Moore, SC 29369. This celebration will be led by the Rev. Dr. D. J. Horton, with special speakers, Shane Williamson-President of FCA, and longtime friend and Dorman basketball coach, Thomas Ryan. A private burial will take place at the Philadelphia Baptist Church Cemetery in Pauline, SC.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to SC FCA Camps in memory of Reid Bowyer, PO Box 1705, Seneca, SC 29679 (or online at https://my.fca.org/carolinasregionalcampscholarship
); or The Reid Bowyer CAVS of Character Award, c/o Dorman High School Athletic Dept., 1050 Cavalier Way, Roebuck, SC 29376 (checks made to Dorman High School).
