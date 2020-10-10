Reid Oliphant, 28, a resident of West Columbia, SC passed away on Wednesday afternoon, October 7, 2020 at Columbia Prisma Richland hospital.
Reid was born on Easter Sunday April 19, 1992 in Pine Bluff, Arkansas and then grew up in Spartanburg, South Carolina. He was the son of Steve and Lisa Oliphant of Spartanburg. He met and married his beautiful wife, Jennifer Bartlett, on November 6, 2019. Reid always referred to Jen as "the most amazing woman in the world and at his side". The couple welcomed their daughter Penelope Reid into the world on August 3, 2020 in Columbia, SC.
Reid was also the brother of Patrick Oliphant and Ava Andrews Oliphant of Harlingen, Texas and Grace Anne Oliphant of Columbia, South Carolina. Reid referred to the Bartlett and Oliphant families as "the best families one could ask for", surviving are his mother and father in-law, Donald and Chrstine Bartlett of Fort Mill, SC; brother in-law, Adam Bartlett of Fort Mill, SC; and sister in-law, Sarah Bartlett of Columbia, SC. He is the grandson of Paul Doty and the late Ruth Ann (Trantham) Doty of Fort Worth, Texas, and the late George and Christine Sparkman Oliphant of Oak Ridge, Tennessee. Reid enjoyed traveling to his grandparents in Texas and Tennessee several times a year for their wonderful homemade cooking, family, love, and togetherness.
Reid was a 2010 graduate of Dorman High School in Spartanburg where he played football, varsity basketball, and was an all-district performer in track and field throwing discus. He attended the University of South Carolina in Columbia where he participated on the track and field team and was a member of Shandon Baptist Church, served in Awana Clubs, and enjoyed Shandon College Ministry.
During his high school years, Reid was a member of First Baptist Church Spartanburg where he enjoyed Mirror Image summer choir tours to prisons across the USA. He gave his heart to Jesus Christ at Camp Awanita in Marietta, South Carolina on a middle school church retreat.
Reid was an excellent outdoorsman and enjoyed riding ATVs in the remote southeast and monitoring trail camera pictures of an extensive photo collection of trophy size deer, turkey, and wild game. He loved to hike and camp in the Carolina Blue Ridge Mountains and proposed to Jen at the North Carolina Arboretum in Asheville on a beautiful fall day.
He was an employee of Event Rentals in both Spartanburg and Columbia and rose to the position of operations manager of the Columbia office. He referred to his proudest moment when his team installed Event Rentals' largest outdoor tent at the time at his father's Sealed Air, Duncan, South Carolina Christmas party. The family wishes to especially thank the Event Rentals family and team members for continuous prayers, emotional, and tangible support over the last 3 years.
Reid was diagnosed with rare late stage cancer in 2017. He faced every procedure and complex surgery with courage, determination, and was a hard-fighting role model to all who met him. The family wishes to thank his many surgeons and doctors and especially nurses, oncology staff, and support staff at Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System, South Carolina Oncology Associates, and Prisma Baptist hospital in Columbia. The wonderful family friend and Reid's surgeon Dr. James Dunn of Spartanburg provided amazing medical and family assistance.
The family will receive friends Sunday, October 11th, 2:30-3:30PM at First Baptist Church Spartanburg.
The funeral service will follow at 3:30PM officiated by Reverend Sal Barone and Reverend Seth Buckley.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Jen Bartlett, for the future college education of their precious daughter, Penelope Reid Bartlett-Oliphant, P O Box 7545, Charlotte, NC 28241.
Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.JMDunbar.com.
