SPARTANBURG, SC- Reid Petty, 63, died Friday, November 6, 2020.
Born October 31, 1957 in Tampa, FL, Reid was a son of the late Dr. Jack Q. Petty and Jean Epps Petty. He was a graduate of Spartanburg High School, class of 1976, and the University of South Carolina. Reid worked with Petty Nissan and Spartanburg Mitsubishi for many years and was a car enthusiast. He loved his friends and family immensely and will be terribly missed by those who knew him.
He is survived by his brothers, Mike Petty and his wife, Linda, and Jack Petty and his wife, Robyn; his girlfriend, Laura Driver; and his beloved canine companions, Champ and Cruise.Services for Reid will be private.
In remembrance of Reid, memorials may be made to Mobile Meals, P O Box 461, Spartanburg, SC 29304 or to the charity of one's choice
