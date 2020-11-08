1/1
Reid Petty
1957 - 2020
SPARTANBURG, SC- Reid Petty, 63, died Friday, November 6, 2020.
Born October 31, 1957 in Tampa, FL, Reid was a son of the late Dr. Jack Q. Petty and Jean Epps Petty. He was a graduate of Spartanburg High School, class of 1976, and the University of South Carolina. Reid worked with Petty Nissan and Spartanburg Mitsubishi for many years and was a car enthusiast. He loved his friends and family immensely and will be terribly missed by those who knew him.
He is survived by his brothers, Mike Petty and his wife, Linda, and Jack Petty and his wife, Robyn; his girlfriend, Laura Driver; and his beloved canine companions, Champ and Cruise.Services for Reid will be private.
In remembrance of Reid, memorials may be made to Mobile Meals, P O Box 461, Spartanburg, SC 29304 or to the charity of one's choice.
Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.JMDunbar.com.
Dunbar Funeral Home & Crematory



Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
J. M. Dunbar Funeral Home & Crematory
690 Southport Road
Roebuck, SC 29376
(864) 587-7777
Memories & Condolences
November 7, 2020
We will miss Reid very much. He has been a friend and constant pretense in our family’s life for over 18 years. God be with you, Reid. ❤ Ralph and Carol Cain
Carol Cain
November 8, 2020
Offering our deepest sympathies during this time.
The Staff of J. M. Dunbar Funeral Home & Crematory
