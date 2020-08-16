1/
Renee Price
COWPENS, SC- Mary Renee Chapman Price, 64, of 136 E. Cudd Road, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, August 15, 2020 at her residence.
Born in Spartanburg, she was the wife of Samuel Lynn Price and daughter of the late Wallace Chapman and Vivian Bowers Chapman. She was a graduate of Boiling Springs High School, Spartanburg Methodist College and USC and retired as a teacher from Granard Middle School. She was a member of Parkway Free Will Baptist Church where she was the Church pianist, loved her family, music, arts & crafts, and was an avid Gaffney Indians and Gamecocks fan.
Surviving in addition to her husband are two brothers, Rick Chapman of Spartanburg and Gene Chapman (Sharlayne) of Blacksburg; nieces and nephews, Paul Gibson (Laura), Kathryn Gibson, Stephanie Chapman, all of Cowpens, Jessica Chapman of Spartanburg, Hunter Chapman of Charleston, Nikki Fowler of Spartanburg and Maria Chapman of Easley; great-nieces and great-nephews, Edy Gibson, Ethan Burnette, Parker Chapman, Hannah Aljaouni, Houston Aljaouni, Ibrehiem Aljaouni, Katie Hill and Conner Hill.
The family will receive friends from 12:00 PM until 1:00 PM on Monday, August 17, 2020 at Parkway Free Will Baptist Church. Funeral services will immediately follow with Reverend Mitch Edge, Reverend Bobby Bowers and Reverend Wesley Campbell officiating. Interment will be in Price Family Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Parkway Free Will Baptist Church, P.O. Box 160283, Boiling Springs, SC 29316.
The family will be at the residence.
Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory, SC



Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
17
Calling hours
12:00 - 01:00 PM
Parkway Free Will Baptist Church
AUG
17
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Parkway Free Will Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory
1047 Chesnee Highway
Gaffney, SC 29341
(864) 488-1141
Guest Book sponsored by Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory

