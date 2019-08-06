|
|
SPARTANBURG, SC- After a brief illness Reynold Lepage "Fritz" Nitsch, 100, died quietly at his home, Monday, August 5, 2019.
Fritz was born on July 21, 1919, in Syracuse, NY. After the outbreak of World War II, he arrived at Camp Croft where his principal assignment was to train soldiers in Morse Code. It was here in Spartanburg where he met his future wife, Virginia Cox, who predeceased him in 1996. Grandson of German immigrants, Fritz was the son of Reynold and Jessie Nitsch of Rochester, NY. His father nicknamed him Fritz from a popular newspaper carton of the early 1900's, "The Katzenjammer Kids", about two recalcitrant boys, Fritz and Hans. And for the rest of his life, Fritz kept the name. He was predeceased by a brother, Robert, of Truth or Consequences, NM, and by a sister, Jacqueline Dembitsky of Rochester, NY. Surviving is one niece in New York.
Fritz served throughout the European campaign arriving there a few weeks after D-day. As a communications NCO with Patton's 3rd Army, he traversed Northern France, the Rhineland, the Ardennes, and Central Europe all the way to Berlin through the Brandenburg Gate and was the recipient of four Bronze Stars. For all his service time, Fritz would recall, "I never fired my rifle in anger." After his discharge in November 1945, he and Virginia lived briefly in Rochester, NY before returning to Spartanburg.
Upon his return, Fritz went to work for WSPA Radio as an engineer for about 10 years. Following his time there, his employment took him to the FAA at Spartanburg Downtown Airport, where he remained until his retirement. However, Fritz is most remembered for the love and dedication to his hobby of Amateur Radio. Known throughout most of the Upstate and Western North Carolina as W4NTO, he was the last charter member of the Spartanburg Amateur Radio Club, which was founded in 1952. Affectionately known as the "Godfather of Hams in Spartanburg County", he was known to have tutored and mentored, as well as given numerous radio tests, to most of the radio operators here. He was an avid Morse Code enthusiast.
Fritz received many awards and recognitions for his years of devoted service to his community, and among these are the following: in 1984, the American Red Cross recognized him with the Clara Barton Award for Meritorious Volunteer Service covering his more than 30 years of faithful service to the local Red Cross Chapter, during which he assisted in many local, state, and national disasters; in 1988 the Roanoke Division of the ARRL awarded him the Vic Clark Award for his lifetime of significant and consistent contribution to the public through Amateur Radio and the 2011 George Hart Distinguished Service Award; in 1993, he received two awards from the Sertoma Club for his service to the Spartanburg community, the Service to Mankind Award from the Uptown Sertoma Club and in the same year, the Sertoma Battleground District Award.
Visitation will be 10:30-11:45 AM on Wednesday, August 7, 2019, at Floyd's Greenlawn Chapel, 2075 E. Main Street, Spartanburg, SC 29307, with funeral services following at 12:00 Noon, conducted by The Rev. Randall Runion. Entombment will be in the Greenlawn Memorial Gardens Spanish Mausoleum, 1300 Fernwood-Glendale Rd., Spartanburg, SC 29307.
Pallbearers will be members of the Spartanburg Amateur Radio Club.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Mobile Meals Service, PO Box 361, Spartanburg, SC 29304.
