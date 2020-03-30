|
|
CHESNEE, SC- Robert "R.G." Scruggs, 76, husband of June Scruggs of Dillon Street passed away Sunday, March 29, 2020 at his home.
Born February 19, 1944 in Spartanburg, he was a son of the late Robert G. "Beecher" Scruggs and Ruth Hazel Pruitt Taylor. He was retired from John H. Montgomery Mill and an avid farmer who loved being outdoors.
Surviving in addition to his wife are his daughters, Donna Parker (Ivy) of Mooresboro, NC., Heather Blake (Kyle) of Boiling Springs, Crystal Arledge of Chesnee; brother, Donald Scruggs of Chesnee; grandchildren, Wendy Hicks, Aleah Donnahoo, Toby Conner, Malachy Millard, Kenydie Greene; great-grandchildren, Dakota Hall, Bladen Dobbins, Brandy Richards and Madison Richards.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by a sister, Janice Scruggs and brothers, David and Troy Scruggs.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 until 8:00 p.m. Tuesday, March 31, 2020 at Harris-Nadeau Mortuary.
Funeral services will be 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, April 1, 2020 in the Chapel of Harris-Nadeau Mortuary. A private burial will take place prior to the service at Piedmont Baptist Church.
Other than the visitation Tuesday night, Mr. Scruggs will be available for viewing on Wednesday from 9:00 a.m. until 11:30 a.m.
The family is at the home.
