SPARTANBURG, SC- Rhodabelle Wilton was carried by God's Angels into the presence of her Savior and Lord on Sunday, December 22, 2019 at 5:40 AM in Huntsville, AL where she lived for the past 18 months.
Rhodabelle was married for 65 years to the love of her life, John Dennis Wilton who preceded her in death in February 2015. She is survived by her three sons, Dr. Rod Wilton of Tygerville, Dr. Don Wilton of Spartanburg, and Dr. Murray Wilton of Huntsville, Alabama; her three daughters-in- law, Irene, Karyn, and Rachel; her 9 grandchildren; and 21 great-grandchildren.
Born in Walvis Bay, South West Africa, Rhodabelle spent her early years as an active athlete and commercial artist. She also had a great flair for the arts, participating in plays and pantomimes often taking lead roles with her gifted singing voice. Rhodabelle was an artist who captured the diverse features of the African Continent in multiple paintings of land and seascapes.
Rhodabelle's greatest joy was to serve the Lord Jesus alongside her husband John. Together they gave themselves in service to God, His Kingdom, and His people through pastoring local churches in the Republic of South Africa and in the USA when they immigrated in 1983. Rhodabelle was the true theologian in the family of preachers, majoring in the biblical command to love others as you love yourself. Rhodabelle did this with abandoned joy. After John retired from serving as an active pastor, Rhodabelle gave herself to loving God's people at First Baptist Church Spartanburg, especially the precious people who attended the "pastor's class."
Mom was the most selfless person who just loved to see others, especially her "boys," taken care of.
Rhodabelle will be buried on Friday December 27, 2019 next to her beloved John during a private burial service. After her burial all are invited to "The Hangar" facility of the First Baptist Church of Spartanburg to greet the family from 12:00 – 1:30 PM.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to The Encouraging Word, c/o First Baptist Church Spartanburg, 250 East Main Street, Spartanburg, SC 29306.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Dec. 24, 2019