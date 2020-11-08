WOODRUFF- Rhonda Elaine "Sissy" Lee, 47, of 135 Parsons Road passed away Sunday, November 1, 2020 at Pelham Medical Center.

She was born in Greenville County, November 3, 1972. She was the daughter of Leonard and Karen Lee Woodward of the home and was a member of Green Pond Baptist Church.

Surviving are two great-aunts, Mary Lee and Lula Lee of Woodruff; cousins, Gary (Amber) Lee and their children, Cooper and Olivia and Kevin Lee and his children, Noah and Caroline; a loving aunt, Sue Lee.

Funeral services will be conducted Sunday, November 8, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. at Green Pond Baptist Church by Rev. Dick Williams, Dr. David Boiter and Rev. Robert King. Interment will follow in the Darby Cemetery at Green Pond Baptist Church.

Visitation will be held from 1:30 p.m. to 2:45 p.m. prior to the service in the church sanctuary.

Due to COVID 19 it is requested that masks and social distancing be practiced during the visitation and funeral service.

The family is at the residence, 135 Parsons Road, Woodruff.

Lanford-Gwinn Mortuary



