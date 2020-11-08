1/1
Rhonda "Sissy" Lee
1972 - 2020
WOODRUFF- Rhonda Elaine "Sissy" Lee, 47, of 135 Parsons Road passed away Sunday, November 1, 2020 at Pelham Medical Center.
She was born in Greenville County, November 3, 1972. She was the daughter of Leonard and Karen Lee Woodward of the home and was a member of Green Pond Baptist Church.
Surviving are two great-aunts, Mary Lee and Lula Lee of Woodruff; cousins, Gary (Amber) Lee and their children, Cooper and Olivia and Kevin Lee and his children, Noah and Caroline; a loving aunt, Sue Lee.
Funeral services will be conducted Sunday, November 8, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. at Green Pond Baptist Church by Rev. Dick Williams, Dr. David Boiter and Rev. Robert King. Interment will follow in the Darby Cemetery at Green Pond Baptist Church.
Visitation will be held from 1:30 p.m. to 2:45 p.m. prior to the service in the church sanctuary.
Due to COVID 19 it is requested that masks and social distancing be practiced during the visitation and funeral service.
The family is at the residence, 135 Parsons Road, Woodruff.
Lanford-Gwinn Mortuary

Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
8
Visitation
01:30 - 02:45 PM
Green Pond Baptist Church
NOV
8
Funeral service
03:00 PM
Green Pond Baptist Church
1 entry
November 8, 2020
Offering our deepest sympathies during this time.
The Staff of Lanford Funeral Home
