SPARTANBURG, SC- Richard Alan Ward, 56, of Spartanburg, SC died November 25, 2020 at his home. Born October 1, 1964 in Savannah, GA, he was the son of Janet Cash Ward and the late Boyce Kenneth Ward.
Mr. Ward was a self-employed drywall installer who loved his mother, family, grandchildren, and animals. He was a gun enthusiast, loved music and playing his guitar.
In addition to his mother, he is survived by sons, Richard Ward, Jr. of Portland, OR and Ian Parker Ward of Spartanburg, SC; daughter, Corie Anastasia Rider of Chesnee, SC; grandchildren, Dominic, Damien and Sebastian; sisters, Kim Ward, Kristi Ward and Brandi Dice all of Spartanburg, SC and brother, Robert Ward of Pickens, SC.
A memorial service will be held at a later time.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
