|
|
PACOLET, SC- A kind, loving, and compassionate husband, father, brother, and Papaw, Richard "Rick" Allen Nelson, 70, of Pacolet, SC, died Tuesday, April 9, 2019, at his home. Born October 6, 1948, in Spartanburg, SC, he was the son of the late George Nelson and Thelma June Reeves McCaskill, and was retired from J. B. Hunt Trucking Company.
Survivors include his wife, Lisa Jo Bloomfield Nelson; children, Janet Nelson and George Nelson, both of St. Petersburg, FL, Rebecca Nelson of Mt. Vernon, OH, Paul Price, Jr. (Angelica) of Mays Lick, KY, Dustin Price (Kayla) of Pacolet, SC, Joseph Price and Brandon Price, both of Danville, OH, and Brittany Wyatt (Dustin) of Pacolet, SC; 10 grandchildren; brother, Wallace Nelson of Largo, FL; sisters, Carolyn Cooper and Patricia Sullivan, both of Spartanburg, SC; and special nephew, Dennis McMann.
Visitation will be 10:30-11:45 AM Friday, April 12, 2019, at Floyd's Pacolet Chapel, 141 Memorial Drive, Pacolet, SC 29372, with funeral services following at 12:00 noon, conducted by The Rev. Kenneth Cash. Burial will be in Pacolet Memorial Gardens.
The family wishes to thank Julie Harris and the staff of Spartanburg Regional Home Care and Hospice for their compassion and care.
An online guest register is available at www.floydmortuary.com
Floyd's Pacolet Chapel
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Apr. 11, 2019