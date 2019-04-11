Home

POWERED BY

Services
Floyd's Pacolet Chapel
141 Memorial Dr
Pacolet, SC 29372
(864) 474-3024
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 12, 2019
10:30 AM - 11:45 AM
Floyd's Pacolet Chapel
141 Memorial Dr
Pacolet, SC 29372
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Apr. 12, 2019
12:00 PM
Floyd's Pacolet Chapel
141 Memorial Dr
Pacolet, SC 29372
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Nelson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard Allen "“Rick”" Nelson

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Richard Allen "“Rick”" Nelson Obituary
PACOLET, SC- A kind, loving, and compassionate husband, father, brother, and Papaw, Richard "Rick" Allen Nelson, 70, of Pacolet, SC, died Tuesday, April 9, 2019, at his home. Born October 6, 1948, in Spartanburg, SC, he was the son of the late George Nelson and Thelma June Reeves McCaskill, and was retired from J. B. Hunt Trucking Company.
Survivors include his wife, Lisa Jo Bloomfield Nelson; children, Janet Nelson and George Nelson, both of St. Petersburg, FL, Rebecca Nelson of Mt. Vernon, OH, Paul Price, Jr. (Angelica) of Mays Lick, KY, Dustin Price (Kayla) of Pacolet, SC, Joseph Price and Brandon Price, both of Danville, OH, and Brittany Wyatt (Dustin) of Pacolet, SC; 10 grandchildren; brother, Wallace Nelson of Largo, FL; sisters, Carolyn Cooper and Patricia Sullivan, both of Spartanburg, SC; and special nephew, Dennis McMann.
Visitation will be 10:30-11:45 AM Friday, April 12, 2019, at Floyd's Pacolet Chapel, 141 Memorial Drive, Pacolet, SC 29372, with funeral services following at 12:00 noon, conducted by The Rev. Kenneth Cash. Burial will be in Pacolet Memorial Gardens.
The family wishes to thank Julie Harris and the staff of Spartanburg Regional Home Care and Hospice for their compassion and care.
An online guest register is available at www.floydmortuary.com
Floyd's Pacolet Chapel
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Apr. 11, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Floyd's Pacolet Chapel
Download Now